FTSE moves into positive territory

- Strong Chinese manufacturing data and some decent blue chip results today have helped push the FTSE into positive territory up 9 points at 5792. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 1, 2012 11:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- Strong Chinese manufacturing data and some decent blue chip results today have helped push the FTSE into positive territory up 9 points at 5792.

- The DAX is flat at 7265 and the CAC down 8 points at 3429 amidst very light trade as the French celebrate All Saints day.

- Despite Super Storm Sandy a generator powered Wall Street managed to hold its nerve finishing down just 10 points at 13096. In the wake of the storm, lumber and Petrol futures have shot up as refineries are forced to shut down and a high demand for construction material is anticipated.

- Top dog in the UK today is BT up 5% which, despite lowering its revenue outlook by 9% managed to see its Q2 pre tax profit grow 7% and lifted its interim dividend by 15%. BskyB are up 3.5% having reported strong 1st quarter earnings growth helped by the number of high profile sporting events in that period and the launch of its new sky on demand store.

- In spite of having to raise its PPI provisions by 1 billion and reporting a pre-tax loss of 144m, Lloyds has managed drop 35% of its bad debts boosting its share price by 3.5%. Languishing at the bottom of the pile today is BG Group which has been downgraded or had its price target cut by a total of 10 banks as it warned that it would have no output growth next year.

- As a result, its shares have tumbled 5.5%. Looking at macro data the Nationwide monthly housing price index reported prices up a better than expected 0.6% this morning and UK manufacturing PMI just missed expectations a 47.5.

- Obviously the major news today is Non-farm payrolls in the US, forecast at 138k which could give a welcome jump start to a weather beaten nation and gives Obama his last chance to show some good results ahead of next Tuesday’s election.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.