FTSE loses 1 5 as miners and financials weigh and investors digest EU Summit

The FTSE 100 lost around 1.5% in trading on Monday as stocks reversed Friday’s gains after EU Summit relief rally fully waned and investors refocused […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 12, 2011 1:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 lost around 1.5% in trading on Monday as stocks reversed Friday’s gains after EU Summit relief rally fully waned and investors refocused their gaze on the fact that there remain deep concerns over the ability of the EU to address near term pressures on sovereign bond yields, whilst a profit warning from bellwether US stock Intel also hurt sentiment.

We have seen a complete reversal of the relief rally that was triggered on Friday after European leaders announced new measures to create a fiscal union with investors taking profits early and selling out of heavyweight financial stocks.

Investors have been quick to reverse positions built up on Friday and that tells a tale that the EU Summit has failed to address the crisis of confidence that has engulfed both bond and equity markets, keeping heavyweight stocks under pressure and investors on the back foot for the new trading week.

Comments from ratings agencies over the last 48 hours also emphasises the fact that in truth, little had changed to address the near term concerns over the euro crisis with the output of the EU Summit and this put investors in risk aversion attitude today.

News from across the pond also hurt UK stocks today, after bellwether blue chip firm Intel warned its shareholders that its fourth quarter results would miss previous forecasts after supply shortages meant it failed to meet demand. Whilst the warning itself kept a negative tone in the markets with regards to sentiment, the warning was dictated by supply shortages by the flooding in Thailand and therefore it is hoped that this is more of a short term effect, than indications of a longer term trend in profit warnings.

Risk aversion
A quick look at the performances of stock sectors today tells a tale of risk aversion from investors. Heavyweight and more risky mining and banking sectors lost over 3% whilst at the same time the typical defensive sectors; tobacco and pharmaceutical stocks, traded broadly flat to positive on the day.

With the US dollar also gaining strongly on the day, this marks a trading day whereby investors stood on the back foot and looked to move their investments into safer haven areas which are less volatile with regard to the euro crisis and slowing global growth. This could also be perhaps the first steps of investors towards leaving the market for the Christmas holiday season before returning in the new year.

The FTSE 350 banking sector lost over 3% in trading with stocks such as Lloyds Banking Group and RBS the heavyweight fallers on the FTSE 100, losing over 6% as a result.

Mining stocks were also a key drag on the UK Index, after Copper prices were pressured lower by a rising dollar, with stocks such as ENRC, Fresnillo and Antofagasta losing between 5% and 6% on the day.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.