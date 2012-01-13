FTSE gains 16 points in early trade all eyes on JP Morgan results

The FTSE 100 gained 16 points in early trade on Friday, helped by gains in financial stocks ahead of results from US banking heavyweight JP […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 13, 2012 10:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 gained 16 points in early trade on Friday, helped by gains in financial stocks ahead of results from US banking heavyweight JP Morgan, whilst the Italian bond auction, which did see falling yields, failed to spur markets forward.

From a sector perspective, it is the financial stocks leading the charge higher in Europea, with the FTSE 350 banking sector rallying 1.9%. Stocks such as Royal Bank of Scotland, whose shares continue to rally after the announcement yesterday of further bank restructuring and cost saving, Barclays and Lloyds are leading the FTSE 100 higher. Undoubtedly there is also an eye towards the results from JP Morgan at noon today and so there is every chance this sector may see some added volatility as the afternoon approaches.

JP Morgan is expected to deliver a fall in earnings per share from $1.12 a year ago to $0.92 this time around. Should results beat expectations, we could see European banks receive a boost going into the closing session.

The Italian bond auction saw Italy sell €4.75 billion worth of government bonds. Three-year debt saw a bid to cover ratio of 1.22, somewhat weaker than last time around, countering the benefit of a fall in gross yields to 4.83% from 5.62%. As such, the result of the auction itself is seen as somewhat mixed and did trigger a bit of stock weakness in the immediate aftermath of the results being made clear.

We have some potentially market moving economic data out of the US in the afternoon session, that could impact the way European stocks close out for the week. At 1.30pm GMT we see International Trade figures alongside import and export price data, which will both giver a greater insight into likely US GDP progression. Just before 3pm we also see more evidence of US consumer sentiment also, which will need to be watched by traders who have positions in dollar related markets and global indices.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.