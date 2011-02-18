FTSE finishes week with a whimper

The UK’s FTSE 100 index ended the week with a whimper as it pared early losses to close down 20 points. The morning session saw […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 18, 2011 4:32 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The UK’s FTSE 100 index ended the week with a whimper as it pared early losses to close down 20 points. The morning session saw a sell off dominated by the mining sector in response to China raising its bank reserve requirement for a fourth time in two months. Inflationary concerns in China remain at the forefront of investors’ concerns and although a move to raise reserve rates caused downward pressure on the mining sector, investors seem boosted by the proactive nature of the Chinese authorities to curb the overheating economy.

The mid-day and afternoon bounce saw stocks rally off their lows with banks and miners recovering from early falls. With a lack of US data to focus attention, traders were circumspect about a week that has seen the FTSE reach new two-and-a-half-year highs, but fail to close above the 6100 level. The FTSE 100 remains locked it in a tight range, and in a week that has seen stellar numbers from Barclays Bank, solid retail sales numbers and as expected inflationary data, investors have pushed the FTSE to new highs but have been unable to consolidate above these highs.

Across the pond, traders have been equally reflective as the S&P traded up 4.5% on the month, double the level at the depth of the crisis – a 100% rally in under two years. Although this suggests a resurgent equity market, recent volumes have been low and there remain lingering concerns. In the short term, tensions in the Middle East remain on the agenda, and more long term the lagging US employment market is a cause for concern. Flirting with these new highs, the market seems to be approaching an important test of resolve as it attempts to break through key levels, in reality with underlying concerns remaining it may be that the market is set to trade within this range for a while yet.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.