FTSE finishes the week on a sour note on US jobs stagnation

The FTSE 100 finished the week on a sour note after investors decided to downsize the amount of risky assets that had built up throughout the bullish […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 2, 2011 3:21 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 finished the week on a sour note after investors decided to downsize the amount of risky assets that had built up throughout the bullish start to the week as US jobs badly missed analyst forecasts. It was the moves by investors to shy away from risk that locked in a sour end to the week, with the FTSE 100 losing over 2% going into the close having rallied 5% in the first two trading days of the week with the UK index failing to breach technical resistance levels.

A 3% fall in the price of crude on fears over the state of the global economic recovery, along with a 1% fall in Copper prices weighed on the key miners and oil firms. Investors therefore sold out of the heavyweight miners and oil stocks, which were the key drags on the UK Index, recycling funds into the typical safe haven asset plays such as Utility stocks, which were the only stocks to see gains on the day, Gold, which surged back towards the $1880 level, and the Swiss Franc, which strengthened 1.4% against the euro.

UK banks also saw weakness, with investors quick to cash in their profits after yesterday’s gains for Barclays, Lloyds and RBS on speculation that banking reform may be delayed.

With Monday being US labor day also, meaning that US markets are shut, investors are also trying to minimise risk ahead of an expected leave of absence from the markets for the long weekend and unfortunately todays non farm payrolls has speeded that motivation somewhat.

US jobs stagnate in August
It was a bad number for US jobs in August, which showed zero change for non farm payrolls whilst private payrolls also disappointed, creating just 17,000 jobs when a figure closer to 100,000 was expected. The US unemployment rate held steady at 9.1%. Equally troubling could be the fact that average working hours fell from 34.3hrs to 34.2hrs, which could indicate that companies are trying to scale back employment costs.

Considering the shockingly bad US consumer confidence number we saw for August, which was at a two year low, one should not necessarily be too surprised that businesses failed to hire more staff last month. There are also several exceptional circumstances that may have influenced these numbers too, such as the Verizon jobs strike. Realistically speaking, we will need to see more evidence of a stagnation and potential contraction in the US jobs market for the case for a ‘double dip recession’ rather than anaemic growth can strengthen.

The reaction in the markets was a continuation of stock selling of the morning trade to force the FTSE 100 lower by 2.3%, losing some 60 points or 1% in the initial minutes after the US jobs data was released, with the miners, oil and banking firms suffering the most from the selling. However, losses could be tempered by a realisation that this poor set of jobs numbers will heap yet more pressure on the Federal Reserve to stimulate growth. One supposes that a positive aspect from these numbers is that it could help to free the hands of the Fed to act by tempering the political antipathy shown from US politicians when considering QE3 in the first place.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.