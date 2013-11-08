FTSE drops in morning session

The FTSE 100 is down this morning (November 8th), with major stocks such as Aberdeen Asset Management and Schroders among the big fallers of the day.

At 11:45 GMT, the index was 0.47 per cent down for the session, with the share price of Aberdeen Asset Management 3.59 per cent lower, the largest fall of the morning.

Rolls-Royce saw its stocks rise in value by three per cent, but it was tipped to the top spot for the day by International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, which was up nearly six per cent.

Other big gainers on the FTSE 100 in the morning session included Severn Trent, which saw a 1.31 per cent increase to its share price, and Bunzl, up 1.08 per cent.

William Hill was down more than two per cent for the day's trading, while there were also big drops for Vedanta Resources – 2.26 per cent lower – and Antofagasta, which fell 2.25 per cent.

Global markets are mostly down today and earlier, the Nikkei recorded a one per cent drop to hit a new one-month low for the index.

