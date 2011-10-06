FTSE DAX and CAC all up

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.
- The FTSE 100 opened positive this morning and is currently trading up 67 points.
- The DAX is up 85 points, the CAC is up 52 points and Dow Futures are currently trading up 57 points.
- The FTSE 100 Index is today extending the strong rally seen in the previous session following gains on Wall Street and in Asia, as worries over a potential global recession and the eurozone debt crisis ease.
- Investors will be focused on the latest meetings of both the Bank of England and the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday for any action to help soothe the financial markets worried about the eurozone debt crisis and recession fears. In forex, GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.5458, EUR/USD is trading at 1.3349 and USD/JPY is trading at 76.67.
- Gold is today trading at 1,641, and Crude Oil for November delivery is today trading at $80.08.
- In economic data, all eyes will be on the BoE rate announcement at 12noon and the ECB rate announcement at 12.45pm (UK time). At 1.30pm, keep an eye out for US Jobless Claims data.