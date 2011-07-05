FTSE closes above the 6000 level

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.
- With the US closed yesterday due to Independence Day, a quiet trading day saw the FTSE gain a further 27 points to 6017, closing above the 6000 level for the first time in over six weeks.
- Despite the S&P warning that the Greek debt deal would still amount to a default, the FTSE is in positive territory, up eight points at 6025.
- Leading the FTSE higher today is Reckitt Benckiser, up 1.8% with continued bid rumours from Proctor and Gamble.
- Schroder’s is up 1.75% despite a price cut from UBS.
- On the downside this morning, we have Intertek, the biggest faller, down 1.6%.
- Miners are also struggling, with Rio Tinto, Kazakhmys and Xstrata all down between 1.2% and 0.5%.
- On the macroeconomic front, we had UK services PMI at 9.30am (UK time), which came in as expected, while at 10am we have Euro Retail Sales data.#
- At 3pm (UK time) keep an eye out for the release of Factory Orders data in the US.