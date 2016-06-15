FTSE catch down more likely on Brexit risk

This year’s meagre British equity market returns have outperformed Europe, but we expect them to dwindle further.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 15, 2016 6:28 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Brexit fears haven’t stopped British equity market returns outperforming Europe, but now we expect them to dwindle further.

 

FTSE CATCHES DOWN WITH EUROPE

 

Even a week ago, startling pre-referendum market swerves were largely limited to foreign exchange. British stocks were lacklustre, but their losses since January contained: since March the FTSE 100 and FTSE 350, had ranged no wider than 3 percentage points up or down on the year.

That was before stocks, like sterling, were properly upended by a barrage of pro-Brexit polls, with a higher surprise factor for shares after several moribund months.

The dollar’s unexpected comeback last week from a spate of sketchy economic readings added weight to markets around the globe. But there were few doubts sterling’s sharp moves and wild swings were in lock step with voting sentiment (according to pollsters). And it would be remarkable if the FTSE’s slide wasn’t linked to polls too.

 

That raises the risk of a vicious circle for equity markets, which could make Wednesday’s bounce short-lived.

 

On top of higher potential for drawdowns (when whipsaws wipe out collateral) we see 3 main factors that could pile further pressure on the biggest investors to close positions, with outsize market impacts.

 

  • European banks are the region’s worst performer in 2016, sending STOXX’s sector index 27% lower. Together with this week’s ramp in euro implied volatility, it suggests some investors were cutting exposure whilst also adding protection, despite FTSE, sterling and euro options premia surging to multi-year highs.
  • The combination of Brexit risk, negative rates, flat yield curves and even first signs of US Election year risk aversion, certainly help explain avoidance of lenders’ shares, and will keep dragging the sector for months.
  • Now, with eight days to go before the Brexit vote, continued risk-aversion with a smattering of short-term hedging and speculating, will force options dealers to either close their own positions or stay exposed to whipsaws and drawdowns.

 

Either way brace for a rise in cross-market volatility in the days ahead which won’t spare British stocks, though a clearer swing to Remain would calm markets considerably.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.