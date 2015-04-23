FTSE braces for Election uncertainty

You must be aware by now of the growing political and economic policy risks emerging from a government led by either Labour or Conservatives in […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 23, 2015 6:17 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

You must be aware by now of the growing political and economic policy risks emerging from a government led by either Labour or Conservatives in next month’s general UK General Election. Dealing with the challenges associated with a Labour-SNP coalition (fiscal tightening for businesses and the wealthy & likelihood of undershooting budget targets) and those from Conservatives (pushing for referendum on UK’s EU status) has already become a topic of discussion among traders, to the extent that they no longer cast such a negative spell on the market.

Getting used to the sound of Labour- SNP?

The fiscally restrictive approach towards balancing the budget is largely aimed at the wealthy (reversing the cut on top income tax to 50p from 45p, mansion tax on properties above £2mn and bank bonus tax), which is not seen as friendly to financial markets.  The elimination of non-domicile tax treatment could impact over £8.0bn in paid tax, a considerable chunk in addressing budget concerns.

But a growing minority of City insiders have voiced support for reforms/removal of non-doms treatment on the basis of addressing the inequality between Britain’s rich and poor– particularly that between those born in and outside the UK.

Beware of “Brexit” risk & Neverendum

Another source of support for Labour from businesses and City owners is ensuring the elimination of uncertainty associated with Conservatives’ insistence to hold a referendum determining UK’s membership in the EU. Despite Conservatives’ market-friendly policies, victory for Pm Cameron would be synonymous with “Brexit” risk, as the Party is committed to hold an EU referendum by the end of 2017. The repercussions of a Brexit would be damaging for the UK economy and market confidence, considering the UK’s role as a destination for large and medium sized global businesses, which export to other EU countries.

And even if opinion polls indicate a small majority against Brexit, the mere uncertainty and heightened buzz from the pro-Brexit campaign could hamper business confidence, halt investments and delay hiring. Compounding those fears, the leading credit agencies (Moodys, S&P and Fitch) have raised the likelihood of a downgrade in Britain’s sovereign rating in the event of a Brexit.  And last but not least, if the referendum keeps the UK in EU by a sufficiently close margin, then lingering fears of renewed referenda could create a lingering EU-risk premium, prompting businesses to leave the country as was the case in uncertainty-hit Quebec in the mid-1990s.

When minority government isn’t all that bad

One way a Conservatives victory could fail to bring EU referendum forward is in a minority-led Conservative-led government. In this case, the pro-EU Lib Dems would refuse to send a Referendum Bill through parliament, which would be part of a deal with Tories when forming the minority government.

Conversely, and more realistically, a Labour minority government in coalition with SNP will eliminate “Brexit” risk and could only be seen as positive if Labour remains on the path to meet the fiscal targets from the Charter Budget Responsibility. But if the SNP succeeds in imposing a banking levy as well as corporate tax surcharge, then the extent to which legislation is enacted would determine the reaction in the markets.

FTSE Technicals

•    Best case scenario from Tories win without aggressively pushing for EU referendum (or minority-Led government headed by Tories) may lift index to top of rising 5-year channel at 7,450, especially if Bank of England removes rate hike uncertainty from 2015
•    Negative scenario to break December trendline support and extend towards 100-week MA of 6,667
•    As the table shows below, the 2005 Election was the only time when the FTSE-100 rallied before and prior to polling day. In the six and 12 months following Election Day, the FTSE100 was higher in four of the last six elections

FTSE Elections Apr 21 2015

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.