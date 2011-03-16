FTSE 100 trades lower on investor confusion on Japanese nuclear situation

The FTSE 100 lost as much as 1% at one point in the afternoon’s session as jittery traders sold equities after the EU’s Energy Commissioner said that […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 16, 2011 9:54 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 lost as much as 1% at one point in the afternoon’s session as jittery traders sold equities after the EU’s Energy Commissioner said that the Japanese nuclear plant at Fukushima was ‘out of control’ and that ‘catastrophic events could occur within the coming hours’. There was however a high degree of confusion in the marketplace in response to these comments as the commissioners’ spokeswoman maintained that the EU’s energy chief had no privileged information.

One hopes that the statement issued was closer to politically sensationalism than imminent danger to Japanese citizens but in today’s market where volatility has had a marked increase, traders are taking no risks.

Both the Dow Jones and FTSE 100 sold off sharply in a matter of minutes of these words being spoken with the Dow Jones losing over 100 points within 5 minutes of trading, whilst the UK’s FTSE 100 index also lost 85 points within the same time frame, before bargain hunting helped both Indices regain some ground.

What the afternoon’s session does remind us is just how jittery traders are with the situation in Japan seemingly developing with each hour and information is key to helping traders judge where the risks lay.

Sector wise it is the banking stocks that have weighed on European trading, with HSBC shares the key drag, falling 3% in London. The downgrade by two notches of Portugal’s credit rating by Moody’s, whilst unlikely to have caused much of a surprise, has had an underlying impact on short term banking sentiment, despite Portugal’s treasury minister maintaining that the decision was ‘hasty’.

Woes for insurance firms continued today with the sector losing another 1.7% with shares of Standard Life bearing the brunt of the sector weakness. Standard Life shares have fallen by 5% today to a new 7 month low of 197.50p

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.