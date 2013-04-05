FTSE 100 slumps ahead of US data

The FTSE 100 was down this morning (April 5th) as traders await the release of US payroll data.

As of 10:45 BST, the blue-chip index was down by 0.68 per cent to 6,300.81 points.

The market slipped by 1.2 per cent yesterday to its lowest closing figure in more than a month, while an unanticipated jump in US jobless claims led to fears the forthcoming data will be disappointing.

Because they are sensitive to economic movements, mining stocks were among the biggest fallers on the index today. However, Eurasian Natural Resources managed to avoid this trend, with a trading upgrade causing it to top the list of biggest gains, with its shares advancing by 4.6 per cent.

Shares in airlines also struggled, triggered by a sell-off in Hong Kong resulting from concerns over a new strain of bird flu, which has reportedly caused six deaths in China.

As a result, British Airways was down by four per cent, closely followed by EasyJet – slipping by 3.8 per cent.

