FTSE 100 set for a significant pullback

FTSE 100 The FTSE 100 (daily chart) has continued its push higher along with other major global indices after having rebounded in early October precisely […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 5, 2013 3:48 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 (daily chart) has continued its push higher along with other major global indices after having rebounded in early October precisely off a key uptrend support line extending back to the May 2012 low around 5225. That rebound also occurred just under the 6350 support area.

Since that time, the index has climbed above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages to reach and breakout above key resistance levels at 6535 and 6665, before slightly surpassing its upside target around 6810. A high of 6819 was reached on 30 October before the index pulled back.

If recent upside momentum is subsequently able to continue this steeply bullish run, the primary price objective resides around the 6875 area, which represents the very long-term high that was reached in May. Very likely, however, the index is due for another significant pullback, in which case key support areas reside around the noted 6535 level and then the noted uptrend support line.

S&P 500

The S&P 500 (daily chart) hit an all-time high at 1778 on 30 October before pulling back slightly. This high was just short of its upside target at 1800.

The current highs come after a long-term bullish trend, but most recently on an accelerated year-long uptrend that connects lows from the November 2012 low at 1342. The pullback that occurred in late September and early October dipped slightly under that uptrend line, but quickly rebounded to hit successively higher highs within the past several weeks.

The index is currently well above both its 200-day and 50-day moving averages, and is showing signs of potential overbought exhaustion.

For any potential impending pullback or correction, key support resides around the 1646 level, which was the low of the last major pullback. The short-term upside objective remains around the 1800 level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.