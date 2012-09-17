FTSE 100 opens lower on profit taking

The FTSE 100 opened lower in trading on Monday as traders continued to take stock of the aggressive stimulus measures announced by the US Federal […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 17, 2012 9:44 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 opened lower in trading on Monday as traders continued to take stock of the aggressive stimulus measures announced by the US Federal Reserve last week which triggered new six month highs in European stock indices.

The FTSE 100 was trading at 5900, with a loss of 15pts as investors moved to lock in their gains after last week’s charge higher. The German DAX was trading down 12pts at 7399, whilst the CAC also saw losses of 16pts to trade at 3564.

There is a lack of economic data out in the morning session, with only the New York Empire State Manufacturing Survey to focus on in the afternoon, as such, investors appetite to build on positions bought in the markets last week on the back of central bank stimulus efforts is likely to be a key driver to today’s session. Last time around the NY State Manufacturing measures slipped into contraction territory for the first time since October 2011 and so a deeper reading this time around could be alarming. Yet with the Fed now starting to purchase $40bn worth of assets on a monthly basis and with no end in sight to these purchases, a negative reading may not be received too heartily by investors.

Traders also need to be mindful of profit taking by short term traders, looking toi crystallise their near term hefty gains after last weeks rally. A move to lock in profits has already started to weigh on Indices and so bull traders need to defend against this move, particularly if the weaker moves start to gain momentum. The optimistic traders however could use any price weakness as an opportunity to pick up more exposure to equities at cheaper levels.

An eye towards developments in Europe remains important given the damp squib meeting of European Finance Ministers in Cyprus at the end of last week. The meeting failed to see an agreement on the timetable needed for a banking union whilst it has also been speculated that there was squabbling over the terms countries would be required to agree to if they sought the injection of the euro zone’s bailout funds.

Sports Direct shares slipped 0.9% on news that the budget sports retailer was set to takeover rival JJB.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.