FTSE 100 makes 21st century record

The FTSE 100 closed at its highest level since the turn of the millennium.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 25, 2015 12:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 share index has set a new 21st century, closing at its highest level for over 15 years.

Tuesday (February 24th) saw the UK share index close at a peak of 6,949.63, beating the previous highest of 6,930.2 set on December 30th, 1999. The pre-millennium high was at the peak of the dotcom boom when many internet companies were starting to get off the ground. The FTSE 100′s performance yesterday managed to surpass this.

Figures remained strong throughout the day as investors became more optimistic about the future. The index recorded a new intra-day high of 6,958.89, which also topped the last record in 1999 of 6,950.6. Investors were buoyed by the announcement that finance minister had approved reform proposals put forward by Greece.

There has been concern over whether Greece would be leaving the eurozone after anti-austerity party Syriza gained power in the country. Since the election win, Greek ministers have been in discussions with Brussels for a revision in the terms of its bailout. The latest announcement confirmed a four-month extension of the nation’s bailout.

Share indexes across the globe improved on the news, with Greece’s benchmark, the Athex index, ending the day 9.8 per cent up.

 

UK economy uplift

The UK economy has been performing well in the opening part of the year. Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released in January showed the nation’s economy had grown by 2.6 per cent, the fastest pace since 2007.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.