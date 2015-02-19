FTSE 100 hits 15 year high

The FTSE 100 closed on Wednesday maintaining its 15-year peak.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 19, 2015 2:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 carried on its strong performance into Wednesday (February 19th) as it remained unchanged.

Wednesday morning had seen the London index hit 6,921.3, its highest rate in 15 years before dropping back and closing at 6,898.08. It was a hugely positive performance and almost reached the record closing high of 6,930.2, last seen in December 1999. The previous intra-day peak was 6,950.6, reached during the same month 15 years ago.

As seen across markets in the US and Asia, there is concern growing among investors about the future of Greece in the eurozone. Since anti-austerity party Syriza took control of the country there have been suggestions that it could possibly be leaving the eurozone. These concerns were exacerbated when talks over an agreement on the bailout between Greece and the European Union collapsed.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has now reportedly agreed to increase the emergency funding available to Greek banks to €68.3 billion (£50.3 billion). This represents a rise of €3.3 billion in the Emergency Liquidity Assistance, critical for Greece's banks.

Investor confidence in a solution to the Greece problem waned throughout Wednesday. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine, despite the announcement of a ceasefire last week, also has investors weary.

Company news

Hargreaves Lansdown was the biggest mover in the FTSE 100. The company enjoyed a 3.4 per cent while it was a much different story for shopping centre owner Intu Properties which dropped almost 3.3 per cent to become the day's biggest faller.

The woes for Tesco continued with the supermarket ending 0.7 per cent. The company announced the appointment of John Allan as its new chairman. Mr Allan joins Tesco after holding the position of deputy chairman of electrical retailer of Dixons Carphone.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.