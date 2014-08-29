FTSE 100 hampered by poor mining performance

The FTSE 100 Index dropped 24.9 points to 6805.8.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 29, 2014 5:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Poor mining performance has contributed to a drop on the FTSE 100 Index.

Rio Tinto and Anglo American both experienced significant declines on Friday (August 29th) having a knock-on effect to the British index. The FTSE 100 dropped 24.9 points to 6805.8 throughout the course of the day with Rio Tinto among the biggest fallers with an almost four per cent drop to 3209p. Anglo American did not fare much better dropping to 1512.5p and BHP Billiton slowed to 1891p.

The retail sector also performed poorly with supermarkets especially taking a hit. While the likes of Tesco and Sainsbury's were under increased pressure following Kantar Worldpanel data, Morrisons bucked the trend enjoying a positive session over the course of the day. Marks & Spencer also announced a drop of 1.85 per cent.

Speaking to Proactive Investors, Samuel Springett, a trader at Accendo Markets, said: "The selling pressure on the trading floor is relentless this morning. Traders are dumping shares and increasing short positions.”

Tesco has been enduring a turbulent time of late with the supermarket today announcing a profit warning sending shares crashing to an 11-year low. The retailers cut its full-year profit forecast from £2.8 billion to £2.4 billion and slashed its half-year dividend by 75 per cent compared to the same period 12 months ago.

The announcement has prompted Tesco to bring forward the start date of new chief executive Dave Lewis, who will start work on Monday (September 1st). The company added that it will be capping business spend for the current financial year at £2.1 billion, which is £400 million less than originally planned and £600 million less than what it conducted a year ago.

One of the biggest gains on the FTSE 100 was pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca which jumped by 1.75 per cent.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.