FTSE 100 gains 0 8 on commodity gains and bargain hunting

The FTSE 100 gained 0.8% on Tuesday, recovering roughly half of yesterday’s sharp losses, with the index gains led chiefly by a strong performance in […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 19, 2011 5:38 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 gained 0.8% on Tuesday, recovering roughly half of yesterday’s sharp losses, with the index gains led chiefly by a strong performance in heavyweight mining stocks after the price of copper rose 2% on the day.

Today’s index gains have been dictated largely by strong gains in the price of commodities, with the price of copper and crude oil gaining around 2% on the day. These commodity gains, boosted by the weaker US dollar, have given for heavyweight mining and oil firms listed in London and it is here that the energy behind today’s FTSE gains can be found.

There has certainly been a bit of bargain hunting also taking place today. The FTSE 100 has lost 5% in the last seven days of trading, with miners and the banking sector losing 7% and 10% respectively in the process. Naturally therefore these sharp losses in such a quick space of time have attracted bargain hunters and traders have made some tentative moves in these areas today as a result. That said, with the macroeconomic picture remaining quite uncertain, most of these bargain hunt moves has been speculative and placed on short term contracts. Indeed, whilst the rally in the prices of commodities today has helped to justify some of the speculative buys we have seen in the miners, the buys we have also seen in banks did lose a little pace after the initial morning surge.

Investor appetite for banking stocks was largely unaffected however by a weaker than expected set of results from Goldman Sachs. The US giant badly missed forecasts by reporting earnings of $1.85 per share for the second quarter, which missed most market expectations by some 19%, with the results badly hit by a sharp decline in trading revenues.

Lloyds Banking Group saw strong gains on the day remain into close, topping the FTSE 100 Index leaderboard with gains of 4%.

Today’s FTSE 100 price action is quite positive, yet more consecutive closes for the UK Index back above resistance levels of the 5800 and 5860 levels will be required to convince traders that the recent sharp equity falls may be only temporary.

Debt remains an issueThere does remain a big question mark however, over the standstill on ‘Capital Hill’ towards raising the debt ceiling, whilst traders are eagerly awaiting any resolution towards a second bailout for Greece from a meeting of eurozone finance ministers on Thursday. Indeed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel stating today that the meeting on Thursday will not be the final step, perhaps suggesting that the market may not expect to hear the final details of a second bailout for Greece. To that end, there may not be too much positivity to be read into today’s stock gains.

Johnson Matthey was one of the standout gainers on the day, with shares closing higher by around 4% after a trading update. The firm told shareholders this morning that they had seen a 19% rise in first quarter profit to £98 million, with sales rising 12%. Shares traded back above the £20 mark on the back of today’s higher share price demand.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.