FTSE 100 dragged down by miners

The FTSE 100 is down this morning (December 2nd), dragged down by mining firms falling.

It dropped shortly after the start of the session, with mining stocks mainly making up the major fallers in the early hours of the day.

In the first hour of trading, the FTSE 100 had dropped 28.73 points – or 0.43 per cent – at 6,621.84, reports BBC News.

By 10:44 GMT, the index was down by 0.71 per cent and still falling even lower.

Fresnillo, Randgold Resources and Vedanta were all within the top five biggest fallers on the index this morning, with the miners' drops weighing heavily on the index.

Tesco's share price has also dipped in today's trading, with the supermarket's stocks almost three per cent lower.

However, there were gains for energy company SSE – which rose by one per cent – and Lloyds Banking Group, which was also around one per cent higher on the opening of the session.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index