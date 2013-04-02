FTSE 100 boosted by Vodafone acquisition rumours

The FTSE 100 has been given a boost by speculation surrounding merger and acquisition deals.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 2, 2013 4:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Shares on the FTSE 100 have climbed during stock market trading today amid speculation one of the UK's major mobile phone networks may be subject to an acquisition bid.

The blue chip index was one per cent higher on 6,475.95 points at 12:37 BST after rumours emerged that Vodafone may be a target for AT&T and Verizon Communications, Reuters reports.

Financial Times Alphaville revealed the two US firms may be tabling a breakup bid for Vodafone and are willing to pay around 260p per share – a 40 per cent increase on the firm's current share price.

The news helped Vodafone shares rise by 4.2 per cent and the index was also bolstered by news that Nasdaq is buying electronic treasuries trading platform eSpeed from BGC Partners.

BGC is a competitor of FTSE-listed ICAP and the move helped ICAP shares climb 7.1 per cent as traders moved to re-evaluate the company's value.

Senior investment manager for Duncan Lawrie Private Bank James Humphreys was quoted by the news agency as saying that while he does not believe there is a merger and acquisition premium in the market at present, it could be boosted if firms opt to use their strong balance sheets to purchase other companies.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.