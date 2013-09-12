FTSE 100 adds Sports Direct

Sports Direct has been confirmed as the latest addition to the FTSE 100.

The firm will be added to the index after its share price rose 86 per cent since the start of the year, with the change to take effect from September 23rd.

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Group is also among the companies that will be joining the FTSE 100 later in the month.

Budget clothing chain Sports Direct is one of the UK's major success stories, although it was recently embroiled in a controversy over its use of zero-hour contracts for employees.

The share price of the company has fallen today (September 12th) on the back of the news that it will be joining up to the FTSE 100 in two weeks' time.

At 15:42 BST, its stocks were selling for around three per cent less than at the start of the session and they had dropped down to 709.00 on the London Stock Exchange.

