From NFP to FOMC Minutes

The euro dropped back below the $1.09 level, remarkably shrugging a host of upbeat PMI surveys from the Eurozone and assurances from Athens that Greece […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 7, 2015 6:02 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The euro dropped back below the $1.09 level, remarkably shrugging a host of upbeat PMI surveys from the Eurozone and assurances from Athens that Greece will make its repayment to the IMF due this week. The Aussie was the biggest winner following the RBA’s decision to hold rates unchanged, but the USD was the resurging winner, building upon Monday’s gains and erasing all of Friday’s post-NFP losses.

Euro shrugs firm PMIs

The Eurozone March services PMI rose to a 7-month of 54.2 from 53.7 in February, slightly revised down from an initial reading of 54.3. France PMI proved disappointing, falling to 52.4 from the flash estimate of 52.8 and February’s 53.4. Germany services PMI rose to 55.4 from 55.3 flash estimate and 53.7 in February. Italy surprised with a rise to 51.6 from 50.0, including the highest increase in the employment component in nearly five years.

Spain rose to 57.3 from 56.2, revealing the biggest rise in New Orders since July 2000.

UK Services on the run

The UK’s March services PMI rose to a 7-month of 58.9 from 56.7, lifting sterling across the board earlier in the London session. GBP had also been helped by a shrinking differential between the 2 major parties (Conservatives & Labour) as well as the falling share of small parties in voters’ latest intentions according to news polls. A preferred scenario for sterling would be the risk of UKIP losing more seats ahead, but remaining sufficient to form a coalition with the Conservatives. That would be unlikely. A more likely –and less market-friendly outcome– would be a Labour/SNP coalition, whose policies combine a dual threat to an easy fiscal policy and the Union.

RBA holds for now

RBA held rates unchanged at 2.25%, surprising 75% of market expectations for a rate cut. RBA governor Glenn Stevens preferred to keep policy powder dry while awaiting the impact of the February easing as well as the 20% decline of the Aussie over the last 8 months.

The RBA also remained cautious with soaring property prices, which pushed up 40% in Sydney from their 2012 lows. Macro prudential measures have aimed at easing the growth in home loans via tighter lending standards. Such policies would normally justify policy easing only if they prove effective.

The RBA explicitly kept the door open for additional rate cuts, with the “Slowing China” factor and slumping iron ore prices ranking high among the list of growing risks. Aussie traded will closely watch the metal, which accounts 20% of Australia’s export revenues-and China’s latest monetary developments among the key external factors determining the odds for a May rate cut.

From NFP miss to Fed minutes

As currency traders have become convinced that Friday’s release of the March NFP was an aberration, partly caused by bad weather, and offset by higher than expected average hourly earnings, the USD found its bid on the basis that a September Fed hike remained in the cards.

Tomorrow’s release of the minutes from the March Fed meeting could contain their share of downside risks for the greenback. The FOMC statement dropped its “patient” reference, downgraded its view on GDP growth and inflation, as well as reiterating its concern with the strong dollar and international developments. Knee-jerk selling in the USD tomorrow is inevitable, but its duration remains uncertain. The 3-week consolidation in EURUSD failed to regain the 55-DMA, while consistently avoided breaking below $1.0700. Barring any unforeseen event risk from Athens this week, we expect another opportunity for buyers to re-enter near $1.0770s.

DXY Apr 7 2015

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.