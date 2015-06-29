Former Dixons boss to become Dunelm CEO

John Browett will take the helm of the homewares retailer in January


June 29, 2015 10:36 AM
John Browett, the former CEO of Dixons will be taking the helm at Dunelm beginning on July 1st.

Mr Browett, who also served as senior vice-president of Apple's retail vision, was chosen as the new chief executive for the homewares store nine months after former CEO Nick Wharton announced a surprise departure.

In February, Mr Browett stepped down as boss of high street retailer Monsoon Accessorize. He will spend six months working alongside current boss Will Adderley as part of a transition period before becoming full chief executive on January 1st 2016.

A "top candidate"

The Telegraph reports that Mr Browett was approached by Dunelm a month before Mr Wharton left. At the time, they viewed him as "very much a top candidate for the position" and they thought he could "take the company to the next phase of growth".

At the time, however, Mr Browett had other commitments. So Will Adderley, whose parents founded Dunelm 30 years ago stepped into the role.

"The board thought Will was the best placed to step in and be active CEO into the next phase," said a spokesman for the company, adding that once Mr Browett became available, "it has gone back to Plan A".

In January, Mr Adderley will return to his previous role as deputy chairman.

Mr Browett has a long list of retail experience. As well as Apple, Dixons and Monsoon, he also worked at Tesco during the early 2000s – the supermarket's 'golden years'.

A Dunelm spokesman said Mr Browett's multi-channel experience could bring a lot to the company and that online would "certainly be an area of focus" for the firm.

In recent months, the business has been investing heavily in online shopping. It has rolled out delivery services and expanded its click and collect capability.

On Friday, Dunelm's stock closed on the London Stock Exchange at 939.00 – down one pence from its opening price.

