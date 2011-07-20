Forex traders will closely be reading the minutes from the last Bank of England MPC meeting

Forex traders will closely be reading the minutes from the last Bank of England MPC meeting to gauge whether any indication was given to potentially […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 20, 2011 5:58 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Forex traders will closely be reading the minutes from the last Bank of England MPC meeting to gauge whether any indication was given to potentially extend quantitative easing for a second time, in order to encourage growth.The focus remains on developments on the Greek debt crisis today.

US debt ceiling
Hopes that the US will avert a default by the deadline of August 2 grew overnight as President Obama gave optimism that the Congress could reach an agreement in the near future with a proposal that would combine $3.7 trillion of tax increases and spending cuts. The plan also called for changes to the US tax code and changes to the Social Security System. The so-called Gang of Six seem to have agreed such changes with The President, although acknowledging that this has been a difficult debate between the Republicans and Democrats, calling this progress ‘a very significant step’.
EURUSD
EUR/USD
Range: 1.4133-1.4193
Support: 1.4050
Resistance: 1.4250
The euro and dollar seem to be stuck in a tug-of-war and traders are expecting more of the same today as we await this week’s main event: tomorrow’s European summit meeting. Although I’d expect choppy illiquid markets as comments from the meeting are released, I stick to the view that events tomorrow certainly won’t allow the European debt situation to just disappear, as mentioned yesterday by Angela Merkel: ‘The Euro meeting on Thursday will not be one big step or spectacular solution that solves all problems.’ The markets could expect to continue range trading until the main event, initially between 1.4130-1.4230.
GBPUSD
GBP/USD
Range: 1.6099 – 1.6140
Support: 1.5800
Resistance: 1.6240

 

The key event today will be the release of the BoE minutes. Whilst it seems unanimous that the voting pattern will remain unchanged at 7-2 (policy rate) and 8-1 (asset purchase decision), the market will be looking for any discussion on the extension of QE, given the recent bout of weak data from the UK. Another member opting to vote for more QE could allow GBP to test recent range lows of 1.5800-1.5825.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.