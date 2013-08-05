Fonterra apologises for contamination scare

New Zealand dairy firm Fonterra has apologised to consumers after its products were involved in a botulism scare.

The company's chief executive Theo Spierings admitted that batches of whey protein produced by the firm contained bacteria that can cause botulism.

Speaking to reporters in China, he explained infant formula and other products made by the company were exported to a number of countries.

"We regret the distress and anxiety which this issue could have caused,'' Mr Spierings said, adding: "Parents have the right to know that infant nutrition and other products are safe.''

China and Russia have already banned the import of the affected products made by the firm.

Prime minister of New Zealand John Key questioned why it took the company so long to raise the alarm about the affected batches of whey protein.

Both Fonterra's unit price and the kiwi dollar slid today (August 5th) on the back of the apology made by the firm's chief executive, Reuters reports.

