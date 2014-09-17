FOMC triggers USA trifecta in USD stocks amp yields

A rallying trifecta in the US dollar, equity indices and bond yields emerged after the FOMC issued slightly more hawkish projections on the Fed Funds […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 17, 2014 9:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

A rallying trifecta in the US dollar, equity indices and bond yields emerged after the FOMC issued slightly more hawkish projections on the Fed Funds rate. 14 of the 16 Fed members expect a rate hike in 2015 but, more importantly, the median estimate for the Fed Funds rate by end of 2015 is now 1.375% from 1.0% in the June projections.

The FOMC statement on jobs added that “labour market conditions improved somewhat further”, but described the unemployment rate as “little changed” from “declining further”.

On inflation, the FOMC sounded a bit more dovish, stating inflation has “been running below the Committee’s longer-term objective” rather than “moved somewhat closer to the Committee’s longer-term objective”.

On tapering, the Committee confirmed it “will end its current program of asset purchases at its next meeting” from the prior meeting’s indication that it “will likely reduce the pace of asset purchases at future meetings”.

Dallas Fed’s Fisher joined Philly Fed’s Plosser in dissenting against the use of “considerable time” phrase, with wanting to move earlier than stated in the guidance.

The US dollar soared across the board, over 120 pips against the euro.

10-year yields pushed up to 2.62% from 2.57% and the S&P 500 jumped towards its intraday high of 2011 before retreating and ending up 2 pts.

Kiwi damage shadows franc & yen selloff

USD/CHF regained the 0.9400 for the first time in 12 months as the franc took a beating across the board on the realisation that Thursday’s meeting at the Swiss National Bank will reiterate the threat to: intervene in FX markets; remain on easing alert into subsequent meetings; and issue lower forecasts for inflation.

While the yen plummeted on the initial rally in equities, a late session stabilisation emerged as stocks pared their gains. But it was the New Zealand dollar, which dominated losses after NZ economists earlier cut their forecasts for Fonterra’s 2014-15 payment to dairy farmers. Fonterra is NZ’s leading dairy company and the world’s largest exporter of dairy products.

Adding Russia’s ban on food imports and weakening demand for dairy products, NZD was the currency to sell, even against GBP and JPY.

 

FOMC Tables Sep 2014

Fed Comparison Sep 17

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.