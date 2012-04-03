FOMC Minutes to Still Support Gold

We heard several reports of central banks continuing to buy into the dip in gold three weeks ago, with amounts as much as four to […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 3, 2012 10:50 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

We heard several reports of central banks continuing to buy into the dip in gold three weeks ago, with amounts as much as four to six tonnes. The Reserve Bank of India and Russian Central Bank were notorious in their 2009-2010 interventions. A break in one of the biggest trendlines in financial markets may still be premature at this point, especially as Bernanke et al are in no hurry to depart hit the brakes. Today’s FOMC minutes (7PM GMT) may trigger some volatility in FX and metals as markets grow increasingly sensitive to Fed’s policy signaling following Operation Twist 1. Recall that immediately after release of the March 13 FOMC statement, the US dollar strengthened against most currencies and metals as the statement contained the following:

i) An upgrade of the Fed’s economic assessment by citing notable decline in unemployment and expecting “moderate” growth over the coming quarters (instead of modest);

ii) Stated that “increase in oil and gasoline prices will push up inflation temporarily”, despite expecting to run at or below the rate that it deems under its mandate.

iii) Contained a more vocal dissent from Richmond Fed President Lacker, who strengthened his opposition to the FOMC statement by saying he “does not anticipate that economic conditions are likely to warrant exceptionally low levels of the federal funds rate through late 2014″, rather than simply disagreeing with the forward-looking language of the statement i.e. that conditions warrant exceptionally low rates until late 2014.

But any enforcement of these hawkish dynamics in the minutes will have only a short-lived positive impact on the USD. That is because last week’s Bernanke speech explicitly stated that more policy accommodation was required in order to prolong the improvement in labor markets. Bernanke said: “Further significant improvements in the unemployment rate will likely require a more rapid expansion of production and demand from consumers and businesses, a process that can be supported by continued accommodative policies”.

Most Fed watchers agree that some form of quantitative easing is required beyond this summer. Whether it entails MBS purchases, and how effective their use will be in maintaining consistency with a new form of Operation Twist (no net new issuance), remains to be seen. Currency markets meanwhile, continue to subscribe to the notion that only outright QE from the Fed (increasingly unlikely) remains a key requirement for any notable gains in EUR/USD. Despite the unraveling challenges from Spain’s budget and the lack of clarity regarding the true size of the new and expanded Eurozone bailout fund, EUR/USD requires more bad news to break below $1.32 and ultimately break under 1.30. Friday’s release of the US March job report will have to deliver the continuing of good news demanded by the Fed.

Gold’s 100-day moving average extends its decline below the 200-day moving average for the first time since March 2009.  Metal remains well supported at the four-year trendline support, which currently coincides with a foundation of 1635-40. We heard several reports of central banks continuing to buy the dip in gold three weeks ago, with amounts as much as 4-6 tones. The Reserve Bank of India and Russian Central Bank were notorious in their 2009-2010 interventions. A break in one of the biggest trendlines in financial markets may still be premature at this point. Especially as Bernanke et al are in no hurry to depart hit the brakes.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.