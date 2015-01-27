Flybe braced for worse than expected annual results

Flybe saw revenues fall by 3.8 per cent in the last quarter of the year.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 27, 2015 10:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

British airline Flybe is bracing for worse than expected annual results after it recorded a drop in revenues for the fourth quarter of 2014.

The Exeter-based company announced a 3.8 per cent fall to £126.8 million in the last three months of the year. Officials confirmed that this disappointing performance in the latter stages of the year will impact on its annual results. Flybe confirmed that it would be "around break-even" when it posts its results for the 12 months to March 31st.

News of Flybe's pending poor results sent shares tumbling with a 23 per cent fall before a brief rally. The company opened on Tuesday (January 27th) 4.33 per cent up. It did not take away from the substantial downturn in the days previous.

Away from the disappointing revenue figures there was some positivity for Flybe UK which saw a 2.4 per cent growth in passenger revenue per seat to £50.23. There was also an 8.4 per cent improvement in aircraft utilisation with block hours per operating aircraft rising from 7.3 hours to 8.0 hours.

Saad Hammad, Flybe chief executive officer, was upbeat about the trading update and said: "Flybe's improvement in its core UK business continues to progress.  Only a year into our three year transformation we now have a platform which enables us to compete in a tough environment where the consumer demands value."

In November, Flybe announced the launch of a new link between England and Northern Ireland. The company stated that it would be running a year-round service between George Best Belfast City Airport and Liverpool John Lennon Airport. The Northern Irish airport described the link as a "welcome addition" to its network.

While it has made a new connection between England and Northern Ireland, Flybe announced earlier in January that it would be suspending its Inverness to London service due to a lack of demand.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.