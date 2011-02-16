Finance stocks push Japan market higher BHP shares down in Australia despite 10 52 billion profit

Asian markets were stronger today with the Nikkei and Hang Seng up both around 0.6%. In Japan the Financials Sector was trading up around 2% […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 16, 2011 3:55 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian markets were stronger today with the Nikkei and Hang Seng up both around 0.6%.

In Japan the Financials Sector was trading up around 2% and the Oil and Gas Sector was down roughly 1.2%. The Topix index is set for its longest winning since August 2009. Toshiba Corp, the world’s second largest maker of flash memory advanced 3% after Nikko Cordial Securities raised its rating to outperform from neutral.
In Hong Kong, stock rose for the third time in four days as steelmakers gained after price increases in the industry, countering a drop in developers on concern of China’s further policy to cool property prices. Angang Steel Co, Hong Kong’s biggest listed Chinese steelmaker, climbed 2.1% after the Apple Daily said rival Wuhan Iron 7 Steel Co raised its prices.

In Australia, the local market traded mostly lower (to flat) today despite solid and healthy profit results from BHP Billiton, which reported a $10.52 billion profit (last night).

Today’s market movement is a classic example of investors buying the rumour and selling the fact. We’ve seen investors building long positions on BHP for several weeks now and this has helped push BHP share price. Now that the fact is out (that BHP is very profitable), we saw some money getting out of this stock.
Much of the trading activity we saw in the market today was based on company reporting. Investors are definitely on the lookout for strong performers.
We have a mixture of positive and negative results today. Bank of Queensland has cut its profit guidance due to the impact of the floods in Queensland. On the other hand, News Corp shares were going – up by about 1.79 per cent.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.