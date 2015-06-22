Ferrero Rocher makes offer on Thorntons

Shareholders have been urged to support the offer.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 22, 2015 1:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Italian chocolate maker Ferrero Rocher has offered to buy Thorntons.

The cash offer was for 145p per share and valued Thorntons at around £112 million. Shares in Thorntons rose more than 42 per cent on Friday's closing price.

Thorntons has urged shareholders to support the offer from Ferrero Rocher. The Italian company is known for products like Nutella spread, Ferrero Rocher chocolates, Kinder Eggs and Tic Tac sweets.

Paul Wilkinson, chairman at Thorntons commented: "Ferrero is a successful global confectionery business with a strong family heritage and as such represents a good cultural fit for Thorntons." He added that the board had given its unanimous recommendation for the offer.

Thorntons profit warnings

In December, Thorntons issued a profit warning and the company saw sales and profits fall in the six months to January 10th, with sales down 8.2 per cent in the previous 28 weeks.

March saw "disappointing" half-year profits, as well, with pre-tax profit falling 8.8 per cent to £6.5 million.

In May, the Telegraph reported that the chocolatier had experienced a "torrid" few months after weak performances over Mother's Day and Easter added to problems caused by poor sales over the Christmas period. It was also announced that chief executive Jonathan Hart would be stepping down.

The confectioner has also experienced supply difficulties at its centralised warehouse and has blamed its poor performance partly on supermarkets cutting orders.

Ferrero's UK success

In contrast to Thorntons recent difficulties, Ferrero Rocher has been thriving in the UK market, according to chief executive Giovanni Ferrero.

"We delivered our best ever results in the UK in 2014, giving us confidence that now is the right time to broaden our roots in this important market," he said.

The family chocolate firm posted sales of €8.4 billion (£6.02 billion) to the end of August 2014 and employs around 27,000 people. In February, founder Michele Ferrero died at age 89. His chocolate business made him the richest man in Italy.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.