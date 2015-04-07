FedEx in bid to buy TNT Express

FedEx is set to purchase TNT Express in a deal worth €4.4 billion.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 7, 2015 11:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Two major logistics firms are set to come together as part of a multi-billion euro deal.

US parcel delivery company FedEx is set to acquire Dutch rival TNT Express for around €4.4 billion (£3.2 billion). The acquisition, aimed at expanding FedEx's European operations, moved closer after the two companies announced that they had reached a "conditional agreement".

In a joint statement, FedEx and TNT Express explained that the deal would see FedEx offer shareholders €8 per share, representing a 33 per cent premium of TNT's closing share price on April 2nd. The transaction has been "unanimously recommended and supported" by TNT Express' executive board and supervisory board providing a "high level of deal certainty".

Under the deal, the companies have agreed that existing employment terms of TNT Express will be respected. The newly formed organisation will hold its European regional headquarters in Amsterdam/Hoofddorp while there will also be another hub in Liege, Belgium.

The announcement sparked a surge in share price for both companies. FedEx closed 0.27 per cent up at 16:06 EDT on Monday (April 6th), while TNT Express' share price jumped a huge 30.58 per cent as of 09:00 BST on Tuesday.

Strengthening European operations

FedEx has made it clear that it has been wanting to increase its operations in mainland Europe and the acquisition of TNT Express takes this one step closer. The Dutch company currently works in 61 countries delivering documents, parcels and pieces of freight to all corners of the globe.

Frederick W. Smith, chairman and chief executive officer of FedEx Corp., said: “We believe that this strategic acquisition will add significant value for FedEx shareowners, team members and customers around the globe. This transaction allows us to quickly broaden our portfolio of international transportation solutions to take advantage of market trend."

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.