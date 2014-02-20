Facebook swoops on WhatsApp

Facebook confirmed that the company has bought instant messaging service WhatsApp in a deal worth a staggering $19bn in cash and shares. That price tag, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 20, 2014 4:11 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Facebook confirmed that the company has bought instant messaging service WhatsApp in a deal worth a staggering $19bn in cash and shares.

That price tag, which has certainly raised a few eyebrows, represents the largest acquisition made by the social networking heavyweight.

According to the SEC filing, Facebook is set to take on WhatsApp in exchange for $4bn in cash and some Facebook shares worth $12bn. Additionally, the acquirer is set to grant some restricted stock – that will vest over 4 years – to its target’s founders and employees, valued at $3bn.

Meanwhile, should the deal fall through, for reasons such as regulatory objections, WhatsApp would walk away with $1bn in cash and $1bn in Facebook shares.

Now, that offer is more than generous

Of course, WhatsApp’s appeal to Facebook is there to be seen. Facebook’s intent to boost its mobile communications presence is well known and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging service, boasts users of more than 450 million (70% of which are active every day). Furthermore, the company claims to add more than one milliion new users each day.

Those numbers are certainly impressive: recently acquired Viber, for instance, claims 200 million users – growing at a rate of some 400,000 per day. The fact that Viber’s price tag of around $900m is nowhere near that of WhatApp’s, however, is noteworthy.

Still, Facebook can certainly afford its latest purchase

Having grown at an impressive rate over the last few years, Facebook now sports a market capitalisation of around $173bn, with a growing top-line and healthy margins.

Not to mention that, with negligible debt of $476m, the company (as at the end of last year) enjoyed a net cash position of close to $11bn.

Indeed, Facebook has sufficient financial wherewithal to embark on a variety of sizeable acquisitions to support its growth strategy, should it choose to do so.

That said, scooping up targets with complementary businesses and technologies is arguably of merit for Facebook, but forking out sky-high take-out valuations is quite another matter.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.