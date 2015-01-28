Facebook shares will rise or fall on app sales spending
Facebook Inc. will take the baton from Apple tonight, with the second most closely watched earnings release of the week.
Server outages aside, Facebook remains the biggest social media network in the world, claiming 1.366 billion active users earlier this month, so market anticipation is on a similar scale to that seen for Apple’s results.
Now clearly, Apple set a bar which quite literally, no company is likely to match for years.
But lower expectations aside, will Facebook delight or disappoint?
Either way, Facebook shares are firm today, with a 2.2% gain as this article goes online.
There might be some sort of ‘hallow effect’ going on from last night’s Apple spectacular, but the market might also be showing increasing confidence in its FB forecasts.
The shares are up 45% in 52 weeks, though only a net 2% higher in the last 3 months; suggesting caution has been the watchword among FB investors since its last quarterly results.
Looking at the closing half hour of last night, and the opening half hour this morning in City Index’s Facebook Daily Funded Trade, we see the Apple effect there too.
Whilst the attached MACD Fast Line/Zero Cross System correctly signalled net gains today, another indicator I have attached suggests traders would be wise to show increased caution as FB’s results draw near.
The Volatility Quality Index, which also utilises moving average principles, currently shows a steepening ascent in the very short-term red MA line (9 periods).
This line is catching up with the VQI itself (green) which inverted earlier.
The 200-period MA of the VQI is shown in yellow.
Clearly, risk that the DFT could move sharply over the short-term in either direction is increasing right now.