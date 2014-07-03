Facebook confirms LiveRail purchase

Facebook has acquired video ad technology firm LiveRail.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 3, 2014 10:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Facebook has expanded its service for users with the purchase of video advertising technology firm LiveRail.

The move will allow companies to place more relevant ads in videos that appear on their websites and apps. Facebook believes that a move like this will allow firms to produce more effective marketing strategies as online video advertising becomes more and more popular across the world.

Neither Facebook or LiveRail disclosed financial details of the deal but reports indicate that the social media giant paid between $400 million and $500 million (£233 million and £291 million) to purchase the technology company. The partnership will allow Facebook to utilise the over seven billion video ads LiveRail produces every month and provide businesses with a much improved service.

Brian Boland, vice president of ads product marketing and atlas at Facebook, wrote in a blog post: "We believe that LiveRail, Facebook and the premium publishers it serves have an opportunity to make video ads better and more relevant for the hundreds of millions of people who watch digital video every month.

"More relevant ads will be more interesting and engaging to people watching online video, and more effective for marketers too."

Facebook's purchase of LiveRail is just one in a number of acquisitions the social media company has been involved with of late. In February, it announced the capture of messaging app WhatsApp for $19 billion in cash and shares. It represented the biggest acquisition in Facebook's history and allowed it to utilise the 450 million monthly users already signed up to WhatsApp.

Buying LiveRail enables Facebook to tap into the online and mobile ad sector which has been growing rapidly in recent years. Over £1 billion was spent on mobile ads in the UK during 2013, representing a 93 per cent on 2012, according to figures from the Internet Advertising Bureau UK.

Facebook's share price stood at 66.45 as July 3rd 08:51 BST.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.