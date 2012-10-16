Eurozone stocks rise after Portuguese budget announcement

The major eurozone stocks are higher after the Portuguese government announced its 2013 budget.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 16, 2012 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The major eurozone stock indices have opened today's (October 16th) morning of trading higher after the Portuguese government announced its new budget.

Late last night, finance minister Vitor Gaspar of the debt-addled Iberian nation's centre-right ruling party announced a set of sweeping tax hikes and spending cuts for 2013.

Indeed, next year looks to be the third 12-month period of recession in a row for Portugal, which is already struggling to meet conditions set out by international lenders when it was granted its €78 billion (£62.2 billion) bailout in 2011.

Mr Gaspar noted that if Portugal fails to continue to see out its austerity, the consequences could be disastrous.

Nevertheless, the cuts and tax rises have not been welcomed by the Portuguese electorate, with 2,000 protestors gathering outside the parliamentary buildings in the capital city of Lisbon last night chanting for the government to resign.

One of the measures being implemented in the 2013 budget is the increase of income tax from 9.8 per cent this year to 13.2 per cent next year.

Mr Gaspar insisted this budget is the only way the country can meet its bailout targets and stated there was "no room for manoeuvre on the subject".

In addition to this tax hike, the finance minister announced spending cuts of €2.7 billion in 2013, which will include making two per cent of the nation's 600,000 public sector workers redundant.

Mr Gaspar explained this budget would help Portugal narrow its gaping public deficit to 4.5 per cent next year. It has to reduce this still further to the European Union target of three per cent.

Portugal is the latest country to experience civil unrest as a result of its government's austerity measures, with Spain and Greece dealing with protests last month.

A general strike is planned for November 14th over the Portuguese government's decision.

At close of play last night, all the major eurozone stock indices were up, with the German Dax finishing higher by 0.4 per cent to 7261.2 points, the French Cac 40 climbing 0.9 per cent to 3420.2 points and the Madrid Ibex gaining 0.3 per cent to 7678.5 points.

Find the latest spread betting strategies for the international markets at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.