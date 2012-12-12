Eurozone industrial production down by 1 4

Industrial production in the eurozone has slipped by 1.4 per cent, as the single currency region continues to grapple with the downturn aggravated by its sovereign debt crisis.

Fresh data for October 2012 released today (December 12th) by the region's official statistics bureau Eurostat found that compared to September 2012, production decreased by 1.4 per cent.

In the wider European Union (EU27) area, industrial production fell by one per cent, while September's output was lower by 2.3 per cent for the single currency region and retreated by 3.1 per cent for the EU27.

The production of durable consumer goods fell in October 2012 month on month by 3.8 per cent for the eurozone and by 1.5 per cent for the EU27, while capital goods decreased by three per cent and 2.3 per cent respectively for the 31-day period.

At 14:50 GMT, the pan-European Eurostoxx 50 made marginal gains, rising by 0.1 per cent to an index value of 2628.1 points.

