- As fears surrounding the Eurozone crisis and concerns over global economic growth, continue to affect investors attitudes, London and German shares closed down at the end of yesterday’s session, whilst the Dow Jones was up 0.1%.

- Overnight The Bank of Japan announced that they will be increasing the total size of the asset purchase program, and other central banks are expected to follow suit. This saw gains across the board, with the FTSE at 5878, DOW at 13604, and the Nikkei at 9210 up 115 points.

- Despite the inflation rate dropping to 2.5%, there was little reaction from the markets and the banking sector lead the way for yesterday’s biggest fallers, along with Aviva which again is among the biggest losers in this morning’s session. Kaz and Rexam are the strongest performers. Apple reached a new closing high yesterday when it finished just under $702, after the iPhone 5 has been well received.

- Finally there is some economic data out today for the US – 1.30pm Building Permits and 3pm Existing Home Sales.