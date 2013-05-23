European unemployment data revealed

The release of fresh unemployment data for Europe has shown a massive disparity in the prospects of certain areas across the continent.

Regional unemployment data indicated that only 2.5 people in Salzburg and Tirol are out of work, but this rises as high as 38.5 per cent in Ceuta and 34.6 per cent in Andalucia.

Among the regions, it was revealed that 53 had an unemployment rate of less than 5.2 per cent in 2012, which is half the average for the EU27.

German unemployment was shown to be steady and 22 of its regions had less than 5.2 per cent unemployment, while Austria and the Netherlands have also performed strongly in this area.

"Unemployment rates for young people varied from 4.2 per cent in Oberbayern to 72.5 per cent in Dytiki Makedonia," it was noted by the European Commission in its report.

The data comes a short time after it was revealed that the employment rate in the UK dropped during the first quarter of the year.

