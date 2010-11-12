European stocks fall on China and Ireland worries

Investors dumped stocks going into the London close on Friday after hotter than expected Chinese inflation data sparked fears that the PBC would have to […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 12, 2010 3:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Investors dumped stocks going into the London close on Friday after hotter than expected Chinese inflation data sparked fears that the PBC would have to start hiking rates more aggressively than first thought.

Commodity stocks bore the brunt of the sell off with the mining and metals sectors dropping in-line with bullion prices.

Bank shares also came under pressure on continued Euro-zone debt worries before staging a late recovery into the close.

Rumour and counter rumour swirled round stock markets today regarding the state of Ireland’s debt problems and if an EU rescue operation would soon get under way for the troubled country.

After hitting a fresh multi month low earlier this morning the price of the Euro took off against the Dollar as speculators citied a New York think-tank report that an €80 billion Euro-zone bailout had already been agreed for Ireland. However most asset classes soon came back under pressure after the Irish finance ministry denied the rumour.

University of Michigan sentiment index, released at 14:55 London time, rose in line with median forecasts to 69.3 for November, up from October’s reading of 67.7.

In a classic case of buying the rumour then selling the fact, the S&P traded up to session highs just before the release of the number, before selling off after the data hit the wires.
Market rumours that a whisper number of above 70 had been doing the rounds, possibly causing the brief run-up in stock prices.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.