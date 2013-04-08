European stocks climb higher on banking and mining strength

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

European shares recovered from previous lows this morning, with the banking and mining sectors taking the lead.

Eurasian Natural Resources was up 6.25% at 258p, while Aviva was up 1.29% at 299.5p.

In indices, the FTSE was trading at 6282, the DAX at 7680 and Dow Futures at 14565. The Japanese Nikkei closed at its highest level in 5 years yesterday, shrugging off weak US jobs data and the Bank of Japan buying longer dated bonds.

In FX, GBP/JPY is trading at 151.42, GBP/USD is trading at 1.5334, GBP/EUR is trading at 1.1799 and USD/EUR is trading at 0.7694.

Gold is currently trading at $1577.80 per ounce, while oil is trading at $93.37 per barrel.

Boeing Co closed up yesterday at of the leaderboard, up 1.44% at $86.17; whilst BAE Systems and Centrica were the worst performers, down 0.05% to 386p and 0.21% to 373p respectively.

In economic data, keep an eye out for German industrial production data, which is due out at 10am GMT.