European stock jitters return after shootings

The FTSE 100 this afternoon dumped the bulk of the day’s gains, losing a percentage point and a half in the space of four hours.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 23, 2016 5:32 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 this afternoon dumped the bulk of the day’s gains, losing a percentage point and a half in the space of four hours.

 

The renewed jitters were partly linked to a situation emerging in West Germany, where it was reported that an armed man opened fire in a cinema complex and wounded up to 50 people.

In the last few minutes Reuters cited local newspaper reports that a man was shot dead by police in the vicinity.

The DAX subsequently recouped 76 points, at last check, from the low of 10129.16, reached at 3.30pm London Time.

The stock market move also partly coincided with open of trading in the U.S. We believe re-allocation flows were part of the picture, especially for those who concluded European indices had stretched to their best levels for the day.

There’s been a similar switch in the pound, with profits taken, though sterling still looks robust against the dollar by any measure, more than half way to $1.48 as I write this.

Uncertainties still abound though, and Germany’s benchmark borrowing costs for the Eurozone reflect that, as they remain some 10 basis points from all-time lows notched last week.

The afternoon events underline that regardless of how confident the markets appeared at the start of the day, well-founded jitters remain.

That makes sense given the largely unfathomable outcome of today’s historic vote.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.