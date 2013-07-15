The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

European stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Monday, as economic data from China eased concerns about a growth slowdown in the world’s second largest economy.

At 08:05 GMT, Future contracts for UK FTSE were up 20 points, trading around the 6573 level.

While contracts for Germany’s Dax were up around 40 points, at 8249. The biggest risers and fallers for the FTSE were BT Group, which were up by 2.33%, and G4S, which were down by 2.05%.

Investors were brought some relief as the Chinese economy expanded by 7.5%, after some disappointing bearish outlook and disappointing data on Friday. As a result, we have seen Asian stocks and Copper prices moving away from early losses.

In the US, further support has been provided to investors as the Dow Jones and S&P 500 index ended on record closing high levels on Friday.

In terms of economic data, the important figure to look out for today will be the US Core retail sales, which will be announced at 13:30 GMT. Expectations are slightly higher than previous month at 0.5%.