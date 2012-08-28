European markets start lower on growth outlook

European stock markets started Tuesday trading in red territory, with Indices losing between 0.35% and 0.7% as investor demand for stocks was sapped in the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 28, 2012 10:40 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

European stock markets started Tuesday trading in red territory, with Indices losing between 0.35% and 0.7% as investor demand for stocks was sapped in the near term by downbeat growth outlooks.

The FTSE 100 traded lower by 0.35% as traders returned to their desks after a long bank holiday weekend that saw the UK index closed for trading yesterday. Yet still volumes are expected to be on the weak side this week with many investors still on vacation.

News that Japan had cut its economic outlook due to a deceleration in activity in the US and China, played a role in the negative bias to trading this morning. The cut was its first made by Japan since October 2011 yet what is important in this reading is that it highlight a deterioration in activity of the top three economies in the world by GDP; the US, China and Japan. Naturally, investors may well take a the read across from this bearish cut in outlook as an indication that further stimulus is warranted and perhaps likely, and it this ‘hope’ that is helping to keep stocks relatively stable for now.

From a sector perspective, we have mining stocks being a key drag on the UK Index, with the sector losing 1.3% early on, with losses mostly correlated to the bearish growth outlook in Asia and the general risk off start to trading. Retail stocks are also weighing on the FTSE, with the sector losing 1.6%.

Kingfisher shares fell the most in trading, with the retailer’s shares losing 3.75% after Bank of America/Merrill Lynch cut its outlook on the shares to underperform, from an original buy stance. The broker highlighted concerns over French consumer trends and a sharp slowdown in the housing market which could hurt the retailers like for like sales. The broker gave the firm a new price target of 270p, a reduction of 15% from their previous target.

Marks and Spencer’s shares also lost close to 2% in trading as investors locked in some of their gains after the retailers’ shares price has rallied 25% in the last 6 weeks on bid speculation. Private equity firm CVC had been speculated last week to be preparing a bid for the UK retailer.

Later in today’s session we see the release of US consumer confidence data, which is expected to rise marginally from 65.9 to 66.0. Yet the majority of important economic data takes place from tomorrow, where we will see the latest US GDP reading, alongside US Pending Homes Sales and German inflation figures.

Another nudge higher in the Volatility Index (VIX) yesterday remains a concern, particularly as it coincides with global stock indices at important technical levels. Yesterday the VIX rallied 7.71%, whilst today the FTSE VIX also rallied 5% in early trading.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.