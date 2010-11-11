European markets flat bank weakness cancels mining strength

  Selling in key UK banking firms such as Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays weighed on strong gains in the mining sector, leaving the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 11, 2010 12:55 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

 

Josh

Selling in key UK banking firms such as Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays weighed on strong gains in the mining sector, leaving the FTSE 100 Index relatively flat in trading on Thursday.

Banks vs Miners, round one
Most traders have been fixated on these two sectors which have dominated the headlines today.

The miners have bulled their way higher with some traders using yesterday’s weakness as an opportunity to pick up some of the key miners at lower prices. Mining sentiment has been helped by data out of China which showed that industrial production grew by 13.1% in October. A bullish note of the sector from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch is also underpinning gains today too.

However, much of the market is fixated on speculation over the situation with Irelands debt and of the potential domino effect it could have on key UK banks such as Royal Bank of Scotland that have high exposures to the region.

Royal Bank of Scotland’s shares has been hit the hardest on the back of the Irish fears. Some market analysts have estimated that the UK bank has exposures roughly totalling £42.2bn worth of Irish debt and so any escalation of its current problems could create a domino effect amongst those banks that have a direct or indirect association with its debt. Irish bond yields have surged on the uncertainty over Irelands ability to bail out its banks without help from the IMF.

With there being a lack of macro economic data due out today too, this is making matters worse for the banks as it leaves traders with little to react to apart from the growing speculation over sovereign debt in Europe.

G20 eyed
The G20 summit in South Korea is also being carefully watched by the market today and specifically if there are any in roads to the protectionist methods deployed by some countries in an effort to devalue their currencies.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.