European markets continue to fall as trading began this morning

- The major indices all closed down yesterday, and European markets continued to fall as trading began this morning, tracking the losses on the Wall Street last night.

- The FTSE was around the 5700 level, down 40 points, and the DAX was also down 40 at 7074. The Wall Street, however, began to gain a little ground, up 25 points at 12600.

- Miners were leading the way this morning with Evraz and Xstrata the biggest risers on the FTSE. Resolution was among the biggest fallers after releasing a trading update, as well as John Wood Group and Kingfisher.

- At 9.30am the UK Retail Sales data was released and has come out much weaker than expected, however we have not seen a significant reaction in the market.

- US economic figures are out at 1.30pm this afternoon; that is the Core CPI and also the Unemployment Claims.

- Then later on at 6.10pm Bernanke will be speaking which could provide a little more direction to the US based markets.