European markets called to open flat to negative on Friday 31 August 2012

European markets were called to open flat to negative as the final day of the trading week approached after a weak session in US trading […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 31, 2012 8:17 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

European markets were called to open flat to negative as the final day of the trading week approached after a weak session in US trading and as traders eyed the Jackson Hole economic symposium, where Ben Bernanke, the Chairman of the US Federal Reserve, is set to speak.

The FTSE was expected to open at 5717, down 2pts, whilst the DAX was called to open at 6902, up 7pts and the CAC at 3381, up 2 pts.

German retail sales for July slumped unexpectedly by 0.9% when a small rise of 0.2% had been widely expected. Previous sales were upwardly revised to 0.5% from an original estimate of -0.2%.
Later in the morning session we will also see the latest euro zone unemployment figures, where it is expected that the unemployment rate will nudge higher to 11.3%. Euro zone inflation is also expected to rise to 2.5% from 2.4%.

This afternoon also see’s a raft of US economic data including Chicago PMI, Factory Orders and Consumer Sentiment.

Allied with the raft of economic data is the Jackson Hole symposium and so it is expected that the markets will be somewhat headline driven today.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.