- European markets are in positive territory this morning, the FTSE opened 6 to 13 points higher at 6302, after encouraging manufacturing data from china and with traders eager ahead of U.S jobs data this afternoon hopefully coming out better than expected, the unemployment rate is expected to be steady at 7.8%.

- Chinese data is looking up but remaining very slow, as Chinese new year approaches, it may remain sluggish for the next 2 months.

- On the downside Spanish banks tumbled after Spanish authorities on Thursday lifted a ban on short selling stocks, shares of Santander lost 2.8% and Spanish lender BBVA said its net profit fell 44% in 2012, hitting the Spanish ibex which dropped 1.5% to 8233.

- On the home front telecoms BT group topped the leader board after confirming to post a 7% rise in third quarter profit, despite some disappointing numbers from some major companies the fourth quarter of earnings season has gone well.

- A strong market so far, today’s US non-farm payrolls out this afternoon at 1.30pm will be grabbing attention.