European Market Open New virus strain hits markets

A no-deal Brexit looks increasingly likely with just 11 days left until December 31. The UK has said there needs to be a ‘substantial shift’ from the EU if a deal is to be reached. Progress has been made in recent weeks, but sticking points remain, especially on fisheries.





German MEP David McAllister, who also chairs the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, said there was no clarity whether a deal would be reached, adding a meeting would be called today to discuss what to do next. It seems both sides are willing to continue talking. The question is whether anything can be agreed to avoid a no-deal at the end of the year, or whether trade will have to fall back onto World Trade Organisation rules for a period of time until both sides can reach an agreement next year.

US agrees on a new $900 billion economic stimulus package

A new $900 billion economic stimulus package has been agreed by politicians in the US, just hours before existing funding was due to run out and plunge the country into a government shutdown. The new package replaces the huge $2.2 trillion package introduced in March, when the coronavirus began to ravage the economy.

The package includes cheques for those that have fallen on hard times because of the pandemic and further funding for businesses in trouble, as well as money to cover the cost of vaccinating its huge population.

The agreement is significant but still needs to be approved by the House of Representatives, currently controlled by the Democrats, and the Senate, currently in the control of Republicans. It would then need to be signed-off by outgoing president Donald Trump.



Shell sells stake in LNG project for $2.5 billion

Oil giant Shell has agreed to sell a 26.25% stake in the Queensland Curtis LNG facilities to Global Infrastructure Partners Australia for $2.5 billion. The sale is part of Shell’s target to offload non-core projects and will provide a boost to its ambition to make $4 billion in divestments each year. Separately, Shell provided an update on how it performed in the final quarter and said it would provide an update on its strategy on February 11.



NatWest Group buys £3 billion mortgage portfolio

NatWest Group said it has purchased a £3 billion portfolio of prime UK mortgages from Metro Bank. These are owner-occupied residential mortgages with a weighted average current loan to value of 60%, the bank said. NatWest paid £3.1 billion for the portfolio.



Vodafone ends talks with Saudi Telecom

Vodafone said it has ended talks with Saudi Telecom Co about the possible sale of its 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt.



GlaxoSmithKline gets EU approval for HIV treatment

ViiV Healthcare, owned by GSK and Pfizer, has been awarded marketing authorisation for a HIV treatment in Europe. GSK said it was ‘the first complete long-acting injectable HIV treatment in Europe’.



Forex: Sterling loses ground

GBP/USD traded at 1.33557 this morning, down 1.3% from 1.35315 at the end of the trading session on Friday.

EUR/USD was down 0.5% at 1.21893 from 1.22524.

Meanwhile, the lack of progress being made on Brexit weighed on EUR/GBP, which traded at 0.91269, up 0.7% from 0.90623 at the end of last week.

