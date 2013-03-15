European Leaders continue to address low unemployment rates across the continent

- We're off to a slow start this morning as we come to the end of a reasonably quiet week of trading and enter the […]


Financial Analyst
March 15, 2013 3:50 PM
Financial Analyst

- We’re off to a slow start this morning as we come to the end of a reasonably quiet week of trading and enter the second day of the EU Summit meeting where European Leaders continue to address low unemployment rates across the continent as well as discussing potential budget plans to reduce the ongoing debt crisis.

- Any news from the Summit could be a potential market mover, however, be sure to keep an eye out for Scheduled data such as the Consumer Price Index figures which are released at 10am for Europe and 12:30 for the US.

- In addition to this we also have the consumer sentiment from the US at 1:55pm.

- Markets seem to be continuing an upward trend with a couple of Indicies approaching or breaking through all time highs.

- The Dow Jones yesterday broke through 14,500 and continued to a high of 14,545 which was registered at 6:30 this morning.

- FTSE and DAX are also very strong however remain little changed mid morning with the FTSE pricing at 6527, 3 points down and the DAX pricing 8050 just 2 points down on the day.

