European Indices reverse gains on EU debt concerns

European stock indices reversed strong gains of 1% in afternoon trading to finish lower on Friday by as much as 1.3% over investor concerns about […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 20, 2011 5:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

European stock indices reversed strong gains of 1% in afternoon trading to finish lower on Friday by as much as 1.3% over investor concerns about the clouded situation of Greece’s ability to meet its debt obligations.

The day started very brightly, with the FTSE 100 charging higher by as much as 1% in early trading, tracked by similar gains in the DAX and CAC indices, all seemingly on course to register a third straight day of gains. Supporting those gains was buyer strength in the energy sector, which had been turbo charged in the morning session by a $1.1 billion settlement between BP and partner Mitsui & Co to help cover BP’s oil spill liabilities.

Fitch downgrade of Greece triggers profit-taking
However, the afternoon saw a vicious swing in short term sentiment, with traders unwilling to hold buy positions over the weekend on continued instability in sentiment over Greece. This instability was helped no end by a move by ratings agency Fitch who cut Greece’s credit rating to B+ from BB+ and applied a negative rating watch.

In fact the sentiment echoed by Fitch merely emphasises the same voice of concern emanating out of market players; that Greece is facing some severe headwinds and the seemingly to-ing and fro-ing between the IMF, Greece and EU over available options convinces that there remains some distance between what may be finally agreed to help give Greece ‘liability’ breathing space.

The cut and subsequent language used by Fitch was pretty damning of the whole situation Greece finds itself in and merely convinced those traders already nervous about the situation to cash in their gains after two-and-a-half days of strong equity gains.

The negative sentiment from Greece was not felt in equity markets alone. The euro suffered heavily too, falling some 1% against the dollar and 0.8% against the pound sterling.

Investors and market participants want to see a resolution to the whole Greece situation. It is clear that Greece is facing a significant challenge and that any agreement with either private bondholders, the EU or the IMF will carry some strict obligations that is likely to be met with fierce resistance on the streets of Athens. In that sense it is understandable why all parties are struggling to come to an agreement but nevertheless the markets patience on this matter is running out with each new trading day.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.